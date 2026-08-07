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University of Waterloo
Waterloo, Canada
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Thermal Engineering
Ariel University
Ariel, Israel
Specialty Chief Editor
Heat Transfer Mechanisms and Applications
Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Dalhousie University
Halifax, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Thermal Management
Hanyang University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Specialty Chief Editor
Thermal System Design