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Wuhan University of Technology
Wuhan, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures
King Saud University
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Associate Editor
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures
Department of Chemical Engineering, Istanbul Technical University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures
Université de Paris
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures