tingzhen ming
Wuhan University of Technology
Wuhan, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures
King Saud University
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Associate Editor
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures
Department of Chemical Engineering, Istanbul Technical University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures
Université de Paris
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures
Imperial College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures
North China Electric Power University
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures
Department of Mechanical Engineering, College of Engineering, Virginia Tech
Blacksburg, United States
Associate Editor
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures
Istanbul Technical University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures
ICFAI University, Himachal Pradesh
Baddi, India
Associate Editor
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures
University of Nevada, Reno
Reno, United States
Associate Editor
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures
City University of Hong Kong
Kowloon, Hong Kong, SAR China
Associate Editor
Thermal Behavior of Materials & Structures