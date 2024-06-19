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Higher Technical Institute, University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Specialty Chief Editor
Micro- and Nano-Scale Heat Transfer
University of Rennes 1
Rennes, France
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Scale Heat Transfer
The University of Utah
Salt Lake City, United States
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Scale Heat Transfer
CIC energigune
Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Scale Heat Transfer