s m sohel murshed
Higher Technical Institute, University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Specialty Chief Editor
Micro- and Nano-Scale Heat Transfer
University of Rennes 1
Rennes, France
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Scale Heat Transfer
The University of Utah
Salt Lake City, United States
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Scale Heat Transfer
CIC energigune
Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Scale Heat Transfer
South Dakota School of Mines and Technology
Rapid City, United States
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Scale Heat Transfer
University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli
Caserta, Italy
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Scale Heat Transfer
Moldova State University
Chișinău, Moldova
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Scale Heat Transfer
Université de Sherbrooke
Sherbrooke, Canada
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Scale Heat Transfer
Institut national des sciences appliquées de Rouen
Saint-Étienne-du-Rouvray, France
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Scale Heat Transfer
Lund University
Lund, Sweden
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Scale Heat Transfer
Faculty of Engineering, Dokuz Eylül University
Izmir, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Scale Heat Transfer
Universidade de Vigo
Vigo, Spain
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Scale Heat Transfer
Hebei University of Technology
Beichen District, China
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Scale Heat Transfer
University of Maryland, College Park
College Park, United States
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Scale Heat Transfer
University of Groningen
Groningen, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Micro- and Nano-Scale Heat Transfer