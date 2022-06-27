Scope

The ‘Advancements in Cooling and Heating’ section of Frontiers in Thermal Engineering publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research in different fields of refrigeration, heat pumps, thermal management, air-conditioning and psychrometry, focusing on new and emerging technologies as well as significant improvements to existing technologies.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

• Vapor compression cycle refrigeration & heat pumps

• Vapor absorption cycle refrigeration & heat pumps

• Vapor adsorption cycle refrigeration & heat pumps

• Chemical refrigeration & heat pumps

• Solid state refrigeration & heat pumps

• Thermoacoustic refrigeration & heat pumps

• Stirling refrigeration & heat pumps

• Combined heating and cooling

• Hybrid thermodynamic cycles for heating and/or cooling

• Integration of heat pumps with heat storage

• Integration of refrigerators with cold thermal storage

• Environmentally friendly refrigerants

• Air-conditioning and psychrometry

• Industrial Heat Pumps and Systems

• Dehumidification

• Natural cooling

• District heating and/or cooling networks

• Advancements in compressors

• Advancements in heat exchangers

• Advancements in expansion devices

All studies should aim to provide readers not with incremental research improvements, but with the high level, most relevant, and up-to-date information on major improvements to existing technologies and new technologies, their design, characteristics, future related research activities, and alternatives. Technical reports are out of scope, repetition of earlier research activities is not accepted. Aspects of heat and mass transfer related to cooling and heating or, for example, thermal management fall within the scope of this section, which collaborates with other sections of Frontiers in Thermal Engineering as well as its other sister journals such as Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering (i.e. Thermal and Mass Transport topic) and Frontiers in Energy Research (i.e. Process and Energy Engineering).