Scope

Led by Dr. Zhibin Yu from the University of Liverpool, the Advancements in Cooling and Heating section is dedicated to publishing fundamental and applied research in different fields of refrigeration, heat pumps, air-conditioning, and psychrometry, focusing on new and emerging technologies as well as significant improvements to existing technologies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advancements in compressors

advancements in expansion devices

advancements in heat exchangers

air-conditioning and psychrometry

chemical refrigeration and heat pumps

combined heating and cooling

dehumidification

district heating and/or cooling networks

environmentally friendly refrigerants

hybrid thermodynamic cycles for heating and/or cooling

industrial heat pumps and systems

integration of heat pumps with heat storage

integration of refrigerators with cold thermal storage

natural cooling

solid state refrigeration and heat pumps

stirling refrigeration and heat pumps

thermoacoustic refrigeration and heat pumps

vapor absorption cycle refrigeration and heat pumps

vapor compression cycle refrigeration and heat pumps

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about significant recent improvements to existing technologies and new technologies, their design, characteristics, future future-related research activities, and alternatives. Technical reports are out of scope, and repetition of earlier research activities is not accepted.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the advancements in cooling and heating technologies, and SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of thermal engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.