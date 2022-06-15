Scope

The Heat Engines section is dedicated to publishing research in the field of energy/power generation using thermal energy resources and/or via thermal energy conversion, covering fundamental scientific knowledge generation, applied technological advances and industry-focused engineering developments.

Led by Dr. Ricardo Novella from Universitat Politècnica de València, the Heat Engines section welcomes submissions in various domains of heat engine research. A strong emphasis is given to all areas of research and development related to internal and external combustion engines using conventional and non-conventional carbon-based (bio or synthetic) and carbon-free (hydrogen or ammonia) fuels, with application to the industrial, power generation or transportation sectors.

This section emphasizes on research that promotes the integration of renewable and sustainable fuels, as well as the reduction of environmental impact in terms of pollutant and greenhouse gas emissions. It also considers research on fuel cell systems generating energy and power via electrochemical conversion of fuels to improve the understanding of their position compared to Heat Engines.

Topics in the scope of this Section include, but are not limited to:

advanced combustion concepts

aftertreatment systems (ATS)

air management

applied thermal management

carbon-based (bio and synthetic fuels)

carbon-free (hydrogen and ammonia)

engine architectures

engine hardware and components

engine subsystems

external combustion engines (ECE)

fuel cell systems (FCS)

fuel injection

geothermal power plants (GPP)

internal combustion engines (ICE)

life Cycle Analysis (LCA) studies

non-conventional fuels

organic Rankine cycles (ORC)

other engines

other systems

reciprocating

solar thermal power plants (STPP)

steam turbines

thermoelectric generators (TEG)

total cost of Ownership (TCO) studies

waste Heat Recovery (WHR) systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of heat engine research and development, with a focus on supporting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) #7 (access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all) and SDG #13 (urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of heat engine research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.