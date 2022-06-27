Scope

The Section ‘Heat Engines’ publishes high-quality research in the field of energy/power generation using thermal energy resources and/or via thermal energy conversion, including fundamental and basic research to applied and industry focused engineering and technology development. A strong emphasis is given to all areas of research and development related to internal combustion engines using conventional petroleum and biofuels as well as synthetic fuels. This Section is particularly focused on addressing technological advances which support United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) #7: access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all; and SDG#13: urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts. One area of focus is the use of innovative techniques and methods for the reduction of emission formation in engines and emission abatement in the aftertreatment of exhaust streams.

Areas covered by this Section include, but are not limited to:

• Internal combustion engines (ICE)

• ICE components/classification

• Two vs four stroke engines

• Fuel air cycles, Otto cycle, diesel cycle, gas power cycles

• Waste heat utilization

• Turbo-charging

• Emission abatement technologies

• Steam cycles

• Organic Ranking cycles

• Sterling engines

• Biofuel fired engines

• Synthetic fuel fired engines

• Gas turbines

• Rocket engines and jet propulsions

• Thermoelectric power generators

• Solar thermal power cycles

• Geothermal power plants

• 2T and 1T heat engines, thermal management of emerging power systems such as fuel cells, batteries and other electrochemical power systems

All studies must advance and contribute insights, new knowledge and discovery, and/or innovative technology in the area of heat engine science and engineering, which is a broader field of energy studies. Therefore, this Section operates in close collaboration with our sister Journal, Frontiers in Energy Research.