Scope

The Heat Transfer Mechanisms and Applications section is dedicated to publishing research focused on all aspects of radiative and combined heat transfer, a topical branch of science that studies phenomena and processes involving heat conduction, convection, and radiative transfer in the most general cases of semi-transparent dispersed media of different natures.

Led by Dr. Leonid Dombrovsky from the Joint Institute for High Temperatures (RAS), the Heat Transfer Mechanisms and Applications section welcomes submissions in the various areas of thermal physics and engineering, which connect fundamental and applied research to address theoretical and practical problems in heat transfer science.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

combined heat transfer in combustion systems and fire safety issues

computational modeling of photothermal therapy (hyperthermia) of human tumors

fuel-coolant interaction in potential severe accidents of nuclear reactors

heat transfer in highly porous advanced thermal insulations, ceramics, and coatings

modeling of combined heat transfer processes in solar engineering

modeling of dependent scattering and near-field radiative transfer

modeling of flows of gases and combustion products in power systems

radiative cooling of the Earth's surface in mid-infrared 'windows' of the atmosphere

solar heating of snowpacks and ice sheets in polar and mountain regions

thermal radiation problems in aerospace engineering

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the radiative properties of diverse semi-transparent media and dispersed materials, as well as their applications in various fields of engineering and science.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which contribute to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 13 (Climate Action).

The Heat Transfer Mechanisms and Applications section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on heat transfer processes or their applications. Studies dealing with largely unrelated engineering disciplines or non-thermal phenomena will not be considered. Additionally, research that does not contribute to the understanding or advancement of heat transfer technologies and methodologies in areas such as combustion systems, nuclear reactors, thermal insulations, solar engineering, power systems, radiative cooling, polar and mountain regions, aerospace engineering, and photothermal therapy will be excluded from this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of thermal engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.