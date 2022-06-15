Scope

Nanotechnology has made nanostructured materials and systems commonplace, alongside microscale materials. Traditional macro concepts and approaches can't adequately address heat transfer in these ultra-fine materials. Understanding micro and nano-scale heat transfer is essential for accurately determining the thermal properties and performance of advanced miniaturized systems. The Micro- and Nano-Scale Heat Transfer section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring all modes of heat transfer involving micro and nanoscale materials and systems.

Led by Dr. S M Sohel Murshed from the Higher Technical Institute, University of Lisbon, the Micro- and Nano-Scale Heat Transfer section welcomes submissions which address the unique challenges and opportunities presented by micro and nanoscale materials and systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

development and application of numerical tools to analyze heat transfer in micro- and nanostructured systems and materials

heat transfer in micro and nano systems

heat transfer in micro and nanostructured materials

heat transfer in thin films

measurements of temperature and thermal properties at micro and nano scale

micro and nano scale thermal energy-conversion

micro and nanoscale thermal management

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the thermal properties and performance of ultra-fine materials and modern miniaturized systems in the context of micro and nanoscale heat transfer.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 13: Climate Action.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of thermal engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.