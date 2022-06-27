Scope

The ‘Micro- and Nano-Scale Heat Transfer’ section of Frontiers in Thermal Engineering publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research on all modes of heat transfer involving micro and nanoscale materials and systems. Thanks to nanotechnology, besides microscale materials, nanostructured materials and systems are ubiquitous nowadays. Heat transfer in such micro and nano materials and systems cannot be adequately treated by classical or macro concepts and approaches. Therefore, micro and nano scale heat transfer are key to accurately determine the thermal properties and performance of such ultra-fine materials as well as modern miniaturized systems

Areas covered by this Section include, but are not limited to:

• Heat transfer in micro and nanostructured materials.

• Heat transfer in micro and nano systems.

• Measurements of temperature and thermal properties at micro and nano scale.

• Heat transfer in thin films.

• Micro and nano scale thermal energy-conversion.

• Micro and nanoscale thermal management.

• Development and application of numerical tools to analysis heat transfer in micro- and nanostructured systems and materials.

All studies must contribute considerably to the new knowledge and progress in the areas of this Section. This Section is also related with other Sections of Frontiers in Thermal Engineering particularly with “Heat Transfer Mechanisms and Applications” and “Advancements in Cooling and Heating”.