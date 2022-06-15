Scope

The Thermal Science and Energy Systems section is dedicated to publishing research focused on experimental and simulation studies having new ideas and preliminary findings in the field of heat and mass transfer and/or fluid flow, and technologies in the thermal engineering field.

Led by Dr. Omid Mahian from Ningbo University, the Thermal Science and Energy Systems section welcomes submissions in the various domains of thermal engineering, which connect interdisciplinary research to address global challenges such as climate change, sustainable development, and the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs). Special attention is paid to the latest technological breakthroughs and material innovation in the field of thermal science supporting interdisciplinary research.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applications of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data science in thermal science and thermal energy systems

computational fluid dynamics in thermal systems

design of low-carbon systems

energy systems analysis

environmental protection through clean energy systems development

experimental and numerical analysis of renewable energy systems

gaseous and Liquid convection problems

heat and mass transfer and/or fluid flow analysis of thermal systems

integration of renewable energy sources into thermal energy systems

life cycle assessment

modeling the transport problems of fluids in relation to heat transfer applications

new technologies for energy saving such as new energy materials

sustainability: the United Nations sustainable development goals (SDGs), especially goals 7, 9, 11, and 13

waste to energy techniques

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, analysis, and optimization of thermal systems and energy technologies.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of thermal engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.