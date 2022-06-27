Scope

The ‘Thermal Science and Energy Systems’ section of Frontiers in Thermal Engineering publishes peer-reviewed research focusing on new ideas, measurement techniques and preliminary findings in the field of heat & mass transfer and/or fluid flow, and technologies in the thermal engineering field, including but not limited to new energy materials, waste to energy, thermal energy storage technologies, energy measurement & management technologies, sustainability of energy systems, etc

In particular, the section supports low-carbon environmental protection, climate change mitigation and sustainable development goals, pays special attention to the latest technological breakthroughs and material innovation in the field of thermal science, and supports interdisciplinary research. This open access journal aims to disseminate cutting-edge knowledge and influential scientific discoveries in the field of energy to researchers, engineers and the public worldwide.

The journal uses the unique Frontiers platform to provide scientists with equal opportunities for open publication. The mission of frontiers is to promote discipline exchange and knowledge dissemination, and promote an efficient review process. According to Frontiers review guidelines, peer review is carried out to ensure that high-quality manuscripts can be published fairly and efficiently.