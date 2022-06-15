Scope

The Thermal System Design section is dedicated to publishing research and applied science across all aspects of process design and system integration for components, devices, equipment and systems related to thermal engineering.

Led by Dr. Jin-Kuk Kim from Hanyang University, the Thermal System Design section welcomes submissions in the various domains of thermal engineering. It provides a forum for information on innovation, research, development and demonstration of computer-aided process design methods and system-wide analysis for thermal systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

computer-aided process modeling and simulation for thermal sciences

process control and dynamics of energy systems

process design of thermal devices and equipment

process integration and optimization of thermal cycles and processes

planning and management of thermal energy systems

system development and demonstration of thermal technologies

techno-economic evaluation and life-cycle analysis for thermal engineering

Submissions should be contributions of original theory and rigorous research results with significant advances made for thermal systems through cost-effective, energy-efficient and sustainable system design. Papers describing novel concepts of new technologies and their industrial applications are also welcome.

The section is keen on submissions which support and advance the thermal system design, process optimization, and management of thermal energy systems, contributing to SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of thermal engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.