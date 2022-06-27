Scope

The ‘Thermal System Design’ section of Frontiers in Thermal Engineering publishes high-quality basic research and applied science across all aspects of process design and system integration for components, devices, equipment and systems related to thermal engineering. This section provides a forum for information on innovation, research, development and demonstration of computer-aided process design methods and system-wide analysis for thermal systems.

This multidisciplinary forum describes novel theory and its application to practice in areas including, but not limited to:

• Computer-aided process modeling and simulation for thermal sciences

• Process design of thermal devices and equipment

• Process integration and optimization of thermal cycles and processes

• Process control and dynamics of energy systems

• Techno-economic evaluation and life-cycle analysis for thermal engineering

• System development and demonstration of thermal technologies

• Planning and management of thermal energy systems

Thermal System Design invites contributions of original theory and rigorous research results with significant advances made for thermal systems through cost-effective, energy-efficient and sustainable system design. Papers describing novel concepts of new technologies and its industrial applications are also welcome..