Mission & scope

Frontiers in Toxicology is an international and interdisciplinary open-access journal presenting the latest research on the adverse effects of substances, particles and mixtures on living organisms, from molecular mechanisms to population level effects.

The Field Chief Editor, Prof. Bengt Fadeel, is supported by an outstanding editorial board, dedicated to creating a global community of toxicological research. The journal publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research, and aims to disseminate scientific knowledge to academic researchers, clinicians, regulatory authorities and industry, providing a platform for exchange across research areas and between those at the forefront of toxicological research.

Frontiers in Toxicology is organized into specialty sections spanning from clinical toxicology and regulatory toxicology to computational toxicology, immunotoxicology, neurotoxicology, environmental toxicology, and more. These sections publish original research articles, as well as reviews, perspectives and opinions. Please refer to the author guidelines for details on article types and the submission process (Author Guidelines). We also invite researchers from around the world to become guest editors for a collection of articles; such proposals are vetted by the section editors of each section.

Frontiers in Toxicology will make use of the unique Frontiers platform for open-access publishing and research networking for scientists, which provides equal opportunities to seek, share, and create knowledge. Articles are peer-reviewed according to established Frontiers guidelines whereby manuscripts are evaluated according to objective criteria.