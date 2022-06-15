Mission & scope

Frontiers in Toxicology is a multidisciplinary journal presenting the latest research on the adverse effects of substances, particles, and mixtures on living organisms and ecosystems, from molecular mechanisms to population level effects.

Led by Prof. Bengt Fadeel (Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden), Frontiers in Toxicology welcomes research contributions in the various domains of toxicology, bridging the gap between scientific discoveries and their practical applications. Topics include, but are not limited to:

adverse effects of exposure to drugs, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and toxins

development and implementation of new approach methodologies (NAMs)

development and implementation of regulatory guidelines and policies

exposure assessment and interventions to promote safer working environments

human health and environmental concerns associated with nanomaterials

impact of pollutants, contaminants, and chemicals on ecosystems and wildlife

risk assessment of chemicals, drugs, and other substances

use of computer models and in silico approaches to predict toxicity.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), notably #3: Good health and well-being.

Manuscripts focusing on clinical or medical studies without a connection to Toxicology, including patient analysis, acute disease treatment, and cellular research in a medical context, are not suitable for this journal. Similarly, purely theoretical or analytical research without a foundation in toxicology is not appropriate for this journal.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Toxicology is committed to advancing developments in the field of toxicology by providing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers, clinicians, regulatory authorities, and industry professionals. It aims to foster a global toxicological research community and facilitate interdisciplinary collaboration.

Ethics Statement for the Tobacco Industry

In accordance with Frontiers’ Conflict of Interest (COI) policy, for any manuscript that is sponsored through commercial funding, the role of the funder must be declared to Frontiers in Toxicology in full. If that source of funding is tied to the vested interests of the tobacco or commercial nicotine industries or affiliated organizations, it will be rejected without passing into peer review.

If undeclared funding information of this type comes to light post-publication, a formal correction or retraction in full will take place. If a researcher has past or present affiliations or has received incentives from commercial tobacco or nicotine industries or affiliated organizations, the manuscript will not pass into peer review.

For industries other than tobacco or commercial nicotine, a case-by-case evaluation will be made at Editorial level. There are potential situations of conflict of interest arising e.g. from the food or cosmetics industry or other industries that produce goods that are under scrutiny for safety.

Examples of competing interests include the following: board membership, consultancy, employment, expert testimony grants (including pending), contract research, lectures/other education events, speakers’ bureaux, patents (planned, pending or issued), receipt of equipment or supplies, royalties, stock/stock options/other forms of ownership, additional expenses not included in COIs already specified, other personal or professional relationships that may influence or appear to influence.

For more information on Frontiers VALID acceptance criteria see: https://www.frontiersin.org/about/review-system.