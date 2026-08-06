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Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Occupational Toxicology
University of Rome Tor Vergata
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Occupational Toxicology
KU Leuven
Leuven, Belgium
Associate Editor
Occupational Toxicology
University of Cagliari
Cagliari, Italy
Associate Editor
Occupational Toxicology