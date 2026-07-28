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Lund University
Lund, Sweden
Specialty Chief Editor
In Vitro Toxicology
Garrahan Hospital
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Associate Editor
In Vitro Toxicology
Instituto de Biologia e Tecnologia Experimental (iBET)
Oeiras, Portugal
Associate Editor
In Vitro Toxicology
PETA Science Consortium International e.V.
Stuttgart, Germany
Associate Editor
In Vitro Toxicology