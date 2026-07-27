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National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark
Kgs Lyngby, Denmark
Specialty Chief Editor
Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology
University of Port Harcourt
Port Harcourt, Nigeria
Associate Editor
Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology
Texas A and M University
College Station, United States
Associate Editor
Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology
Product Safety Labs
Dayton, United States
Associate Editor
Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology