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Swiss Centre for Applied Human Toxicology (SCAHT)
Basel, Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Neurotoxicology
National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIH)
Durham, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Neurotoxicology
School of Health and Life Sciences, Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul
Porto Alegre, Brazil
Associate Editor
Neurotoxicology
Purdue University
West Lafayette, United States
Associate Editor
Neurotoxicology