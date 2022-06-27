terje svingen
National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark
Kgs Lyngby, Denmark
Specialty Chief Editor
Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology
University of Port Harcourt
Port Harcourt, Nigeria
Associate Editor
Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology
Texas A and M University
College Station, United States
Associate Editor
Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology
Product Safety Labs
Dayton, United States
Associate Editor
Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology
Charles River Laboratories
Ashland, United States
Associate Editor
Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology
University of Messina
Messina, Italy
Associate Editor
Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology
University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover
Hanover, Germany
Associate Editor
Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology
Bayer (Germany)
Wuppertal, Germany
Associate Editor
Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology
National Research Centre for the Working Environment
Copenhagen, Denmark
Associate Editor
Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology
Copenhagen University Hospital
Copenhagen, Denmark
Associate Editor
Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology
Federal University of Paraná
Curitiba, Brazil
Associate Editor
Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology
Departamento de Fisiologia, Universidade Federal do Paraná
Curitiba, Brazil
Associate Editor
Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology
University of Naples Parthenope
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology
MRC Centre for Reproductive Health, University of Edinburgh
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology
Technical University of Denmark
Kongens Lyngby, Denmark
Associate Editor
Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology
Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey
New Brunswick, United States
Associate Editor
Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology