Scope

The Clinical Toxicology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of poisoned patients.

Led by Dr. Kim Dalhoff from the Department of Clinical Pharmacology at Bispebjerg Hospital, the Clinical Toxicology section welcomes submissions in various domains of clinical toxicology, which aim to enhance the scientific level of evidence in this field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

basic mechanism-of-action studies of antidotes and their influence on human physiology

clinical trials of new treatment regimens or new antidotes to reduce morbidity or mortality in poisoned patients

epidemiological studies of changes in poisoning patterns, geographically or substance-wise (toxicovigilance)

genetic testing of poisoned patients as a risk evaluation (toxicogenomics)

new biomarkers of prognosis or severity in poisoned patients

risk evaluation studies based on patient characteristics (underlying comorbidity) or other external factors (e.g., alcohol intake, smoking, polypharmacy)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diagnosis, treatment, and management of poisoned patients, considering the diverse causes and heterogeneous profiles of these patients.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and treatment of poisoned patients, clinical toxicology research, and patient risk evaluation, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of clinical toxicology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.