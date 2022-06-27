Scope

This specialty section in Clinical Toxicology for Frontiers in Toxicology mission is to create a global open access forum for researchers. There are many challenges facing research in this area, due to the heterogenous profiles of the poisoned patients, it is difficult to do randomized controlled trials, and progress in the treatment of the poisoned patient is often based on case reports or case series. Our aim is to stimulate a lift in the scientific level of evidence in the field of Clinical Toxicology.

The focus of Clinical Toxicology is the poisoned patient. In this context it is therefore important to realize that not all patients have been overdosed or poisoned due to suicidal behavior/suicide attempt. A substantial number of patients are poisoned due to other causes, like interactions between drugs (polypharmacy), because of errors in the administration of drugs (e.g. nursing home incidents) or drug compliance (misunderstanding of a prescription).

The poisoned patients are very heterogenous patients. Some patients are very severely poisoned and unconscious, some are only slightly poisoned and are quickly returning to their habitual condition, and some are not poisoned at all but have other acute illnesses with clinical symptoms mimicking a poisoning. The poisoned patients may be admitted to emergency rooms, intensive care units, departments of internal medicine or pediatrics departments. It is therefore important very quickly to triage the patient with a correct diagnosis, starting a correct treatment in the correct department.

To promote the development of Clinical Toxicology, we encourage submission of manuscripts within the following areas:

• New biomarkers of prognosis or severity in the poisoned patients

• Basic mechanism-of-action studies of antidotes and the influence on human physiology

• Epidemiological studies of changes in poisoning patterns – geographically or substance-wise (toxicovigilance)

• Genetic testing of the poisoned patient as a risk evaluation (toxicogenomics)

• Clinical trials of new treatment regimens or new antidotes in order to reduce morbidity or mortality of the poisoned patients

• Risk evaluation studies based on patient characteristics (underlying comorbidity) or other external factors (e.g. alcohol intake, smoking, polypharmacy)

This section in Clinical Toxicology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Original Research, Brief Research Report, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis and Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, and Systematic Review.