Scope

The Computational Toxicology and Informatics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of computational approaches in safety assessment.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Alexander Tropsha from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the Computational Toxicology and Informatics section welcomes submissions in various domains of computational toxicology, which aim to address critical questions in safety assessment and regulatory applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

application of computational toxicology approaches for safety assessment and regulatory purposes

challenges and solutions in data collection, curation, and infrastructure, including the availability of open databases

data analysis and modeling techniques, such as machine learning, statistical analysis, and natural language processing

development and dissemination of computational toxicology tools, with an emphasis on open tools

software engineering issues, such as translating models for deployment

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, evaluation, and application of computational toxicology approaches in addressing safety assessment questions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the computational toxicology, safety assessment, data collection, data analysis, modeling techniques, and software engineering in relation to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of computational toxicology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.