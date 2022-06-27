Main content

Specialty chief editor grace patlewicz United States Environmental Protection Agency, Research Triangle Park Durham , United States Specialty Chief Editor Computational Toxicology

Scope Computational Toxicology and Informatics will cover the development, evaluation and application of ‘computational toxicology approaches’ to address different questions in the realm of safety assessment. It will consider the full life cycle of approaches from (1) the collection, curation and data infrastructure associated with the data streams through to (2) the analysis tools and techniques that are used to process the raw data and generated into a form that (3) can be leveraged to uncover new insights to address specific safety assessment questions. Topics will include: Application of computational toxicology approaches to address safety assessment/regulatory applications

Data collection – data infrastructure issues – curation challenges – availability of open databases

Data analysis and modelling approaches – machine learning, statistical analysis, natural language processing

Computational toxicology tools developed and disseminated – with a bias towards open tools

Software engineering issues – translating models for deployment This section will aim to accommodate various types of contribution that foster open scientific research by welcoming open data to facilitate reproducibility of results, negative results to avoid duplicative work. Frontiers in Toxicology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Toxicol.

Abbreviation ftox

Electronic ISSN 2673-3080

Indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Submission Computational Toxicology and Informatics welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Computational Toxicology and Informatics, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.