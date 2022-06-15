Scope

The Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the impact of environmental chemicals on human and animal development and reproductive health.

Led by Prof. Terje Svingen from the National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark, the Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology section welcomes submissions in various domains of toxicology, which aim to enhance our understanding of the effects of harmful chemicals on early-life development and reproductive processes.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

characterizing multi-organ effect patterns following developmental exposure to chemicals, as well as sequential effect patterns

characterizing sexual dimorphisms beyond the reproductive system to facilitate our understanding of different toxicological effects between sexes

describing the role of the placenta in developmental toxicity of chemicals, including sexual dimorphism

developing, verifying, or applying alternative test methods (e.g. in silico, in vitro) to predict effect outcomes in complex organisms (e.g. humans, animal models)

investigating how chemical exposures can affect male and female fertility in adulthood, including the reversibility of effects

investigating how parental exposures prior to conception can cause disease in the offspring, e.g. germ cell-mediated developmental toxicity

investigating the role of anthropogenic chemicals in the Developmental Origins of Health and Disease (DOHaD) hypothesis

providing new insights into mechanisms of action and causal pathways underlying developmental origins of disease

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the effects of chemical substances on developmental and reproductive processes, with a focus on understanding the underlying mechanisms and pathways.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of the impact of environmental chemicals on human and animal development and reproductive health, and the development of alternative testing methods (SDGs 3, 6, 12, and 15).

The Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology section does not consider submissions focused on plant biology. However, studies that rely on animal testing may be considered if they have a fundamental basis in toxicology and contribute to our understanding of the impact of environmental chemicals on human and animal development and reproductive health. Studies that do not address the impact of toxicants on human development or reproduction are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of toxicology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.