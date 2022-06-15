Scope

The Food and Nutritional Toxicology section focuses on food chemical safety and toxicological aspects of chemical substances in food, both issues of great scientific interest and societal concern. The impact of climate change on food safety/toxicology will also be addressed.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Jan Alexander of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, the Food and Nutritional Toxicology section will provide a comprehensive platform for the dissemination of high-quality research on the safety and risks associated with food and related substances. This section covers a wide range of topics within the field of food chemical safety and food toxicology. This section seeks to address significant challenges in food chemical safety and toxicology, including, the following topics:

Chemical contaminants in food: pesticides, heavy metals, persistent organic pollutants, and natural toxins, e.g., mycotoxins, marine biotoxins, plant toxins

Occurrence, exposure, toxicokinetics, toxic effects including mechanisms of toxicity, and health risks of foodborne chemical compounds

Allergens present in food: characterization, immune responses, detection methods

Safety evaluation of food additives, flavorings, encapsulation systems, and packaging materials

Toxicological assessments, including both experimental and computational studies

Risk assessment models and regulatory frameworks related to food chemical safety

The use of biomarkers in risk assessment in the field of food chemical safety

Outbreak investigation of foodborne illnesses related to chemicals in food

Novel strategies for improving food chemical safety and consumer protection

The multiple ways climate change can have profound implications on food toxicology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the safety and risks associated with food and related substances.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance food chemical safety and toxicology research, including those that align with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being.

By covering these diverse areas within food chemical safety and toxicology, our aim is to contribute to the advancement of knowledge in Food and Nutritional Toxicology and provide a resource and forum for researchers as well as policymakers and professionals in regulatory agencies.