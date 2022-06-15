Scope

The Immunotoxicology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the effects of pollutants on the immune system across various living species.

Led by Dr. François Huaux from Université Catholique de Louvain, the Immunotoxicology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of immunotoxicology, which aim to address the challenges and opportunities in this field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

characterizing the role of immune responses in toxicant-related allergy, fibrosis, cancer, and infection

deepening our understanding of the pathological pathways elicited by chemicals or particles

determining the effect of pollutants on human immunity and proposing new concepts in immunotoxicology based on human studies

determining the mechanisms mobilized by innate immune cells to sense chemical substances, particles, or danger signals

developing and optimizing bioassay tests for the prediction of chemical and particle adversity

establishing practical methods and improving predictive and regulatory developments in immunotoxicology

studying how toxicants modify the polarization of innate and adaptive immune cells and clarifying the respective role of inflammation and immunosuppression during early and late tissue responses to pollutants

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions between pollutants and the immune system.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of immunotoxicology, pollutant effects on immune systems, and human health implications, in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of immunotoxicology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.