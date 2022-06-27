Scope

The field of toxicology has witnessed tremendous changes over the past few decades. This has culminated in a paradigm shift away from traditional approaches, based on testing apical toxic outcome in animals, to more rationalized and innovative strategies. The latter mainly relies on the elucidation of the mechanistic basis of toxicity, thereby typically making use of in vitro systems, as the conceptual basis for predicting adversity induced by chemicals in humans. The term ‘in vitro’ originates from Latin and literally means ‘in the glass’. In a toxicological context, it refers to the measurement of adverse interactions outside a normal biological context by using isolated organs, tissues, cells or subcellular fractions. Besides the obvious ethical benefit with respect to the implementation of the 3Rs (i.e. refinement, reduction and replacement of animal experimentation), the use of non-animal toxicological methods also becomes increasingly relevant and, in the case of cosmetics in some parts of the world, even mandatory from the regulatory perspective. It is, therefore, not surprising that the area of in vitro toxicology is gaining momentum. Furthermore, as holds for science in general, in vitro toxicology has evolved to become a multidisciplinary area. In vitro toxicology nowadays indeed feeds from a broad variety of fields, ranging from natural, formal and applied sciences even all up to social sciences and humanities.

The In Vitro Toxicology specialty section fully embraces these recent advancements by serving as a hub for dissemination and highly visible worldwide exchange of information regarding cutting-edge developments in in vitro toxicology. In Vitro Toxicology publishes peer-reviewed original research and review papers on any topic pertinent to the dynamic field of in vitro toxicology. The target audience includes undergraduates to full professionals in academic, industrial and regulatory settings in any part of the world. In Vitro Toxicology encourages submission of manuscripts related to basic and applied in vitro toxicology relevant to a wide spectrum of applicability domains and involving a broad chemical space, such as pharmaceuticals, food additives, cosmetics, biocides and industrial chemicals. In Vitro Toxicology coverage includes, but is not restricted to:

· Fundamental research on the development and optimization of in vitro systems.

· Practical applications of in vitro methods.

· Mechanistic investigations of adverse effects induced by chemicals using in vitro approaches.

· Prediction of chemical adversity using in vitro strategies.

· Combinations of in vitro toxicology with other non-animal technologies and disciplines.

· Regulatory developments related to in vitro toxicology.

· General contributions of in vitro toxicology to the 3Rs concept.