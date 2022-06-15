Scope

The In Vitro Toxicology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of in vitro toxicology methods.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor emerita Stina Oredsson (Lund University, Sweden) the In Vitro Toxicology section welcomes submissions in various domains of in vitro toxicology, which connect diverse research perspectives and promote the development of innovative strategies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

combinations of in vitro toxicology with other non-animal technologies and disciplines

development and optimization of in vitro systems

general contributions of in vitro toxicology to the 3Rs concept (refinement, reduction, and replacement of animal experimentation)

mechanistic investigations of adverse effects induced by chemicals using in vitro approaches

practical applications of in vitro methods

prediction of chemical adversity using in vitro strategies

regulatory developments related to in vitro toxicology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of in vitro toxicology, including its applications, methodologies, and relevance to a wide range of industries such as pharmaceuticals, food additives, cosmetics, biocides, and industrial chemicals.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, and SDG 15: Life on Land.

The In Vitro Toxicology section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on general cell biology or biochemistry without relevance to toxicological mechanisms or outcomes. However, studies that address the toxicological implications and have relevance to in vitro models, even if they involve aspects of cell biology or biochemistry, are within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of in vitro toxicology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.