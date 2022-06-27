Scope

Our mission is to create a global, open access forum for scientists engaged in the interdisciplinary field of nanotoxicology. Our aim is to promote scientific excellence in the field.

Nanotoxicology is coming of age. The term was coined 15 years ago to describe a new frontier in particle toxicology relevant to both human health and the environment. Since then, nanotoxicology has developed into an interdisciplinary research field in its own right covering all aspects of incidental or intentionally produced nanomaterials, from material characterization to hazard assessment and exposure assessment, and risk assessment as well as risk management. The research field encompasses both theoretical and experimental approaches, with the aim to clarify the potential hazards of nanomaterials to human health and the environment, and their mitigation. Nanotoxicology (sometimes referred to as nanosafety research) is an integral component of the nanotechnological revolution. The overarching objective is to ensure the safe and sustainable use of nanomaterials and nano-enabled products. Nanotoxicology may also provide new insights into biological mechanisms by elucidating the interactions of engineered nanomaterials with biological nano-machineries at the cellular or subcellular level. Nanotoxicology is a relatively new discipline that embraces new developments in toxicology including the application of systems biology and theoretical modeling approaches. Currently lacking are epidemiological studies of nanomaterial effects on the human population and we encourage such efforts to complement other toxicological studies.

To promote the development of nanotoxicology, we encourage contributions that may serve to:

deepen our understanding of the biological interactions of nanomaterials using in vitro and in vivo models;

characterize the effects of nanomaterials on organism and ecosystem health (ecotoxicology);

support standardization and validation of methods for the assessment of nanomaterial hazards;

further our knowledge of the actual human and environmental exposure to nanomaterials;

develop new tools and approaches with which to monitor nanomaterial exposure and effects;

identify biomarkers of exposure and effect, e.g., through the use of so-called omics approaches;

develop in silico methods to support predictive nanotoxicology in support of risk assessment; promote risk assessment, risk management (nano-governance), and regulation of nanomaterials.

We wish to promote a diversity of views and contributions coming from a broad range of disciplines spanning material sciences, (eco)toxicology, exposure assessment, risk assessment, but also epidemiology, regulatory sciences, and theoretical disciplines, including in silico modeling. We encourage contributions on the application of nanomaterials, e.g., in medicine, provided that they shed light on the toxicity (or biocompatibility) of materials used in such applications. Toxicological studies should always endeavor to present characterization of the tested nanomaterials that is fit-for-purpose, to support the interpretation of the toxicological data.