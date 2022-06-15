Scope

The Nanotoxicology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the potential hazards of nanomaterials for human health and the environment.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Mary Gulumian from North West University, South Africa, the Nanotoxicology section welcomes submissions in various domains of nanotoxicology, which aim to ensure the safe and sustainable use of nanomaterials and other advanced materials.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biological interactions of nanomaterials using in vitro and in vivo models

characterization of the effects of nanomaterial on organism and ecosystem health (ecotoxicology)

development of in silico methods for predictive nanotoxicology in support of risk assessment

identification of biomarkers of exposure and effect through omics approaches

monitoring of nanomaterial exposure and effects

promotion of risk assessment, risk management (nano-governance), and regulation of nanomaterials

standardization and validation of methods for nanomaterial hazard assessment

understanding of actual human and environmental exposure to nanomaterials

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions, effects, and potential risks of nanomaterials in various contexts.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of nanotoxicology, safe and sustainable use of nanomaterials, and nano-enabled products, in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Nanotoxicology section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on general materials science or broad applications without a clear relevance to toxicology. Studies that do not address the toxicological properties, potential hazards, or safe and sustainable use of nanomaterials and nano-enabled products are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of nanotoxicology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.