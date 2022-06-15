Scope

The Neurotoxicology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the adverse effects of chemical, biological, or physical elements on the nervous system with a focus on their relevance to human health.

Led by Dr. Ellen Fritsche from the Swiss Centre for Applied Human Toxicology (SCAHT) and Dr. Helena Hogberg from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIH). The Neurotoxicology section welcomes submissions in various domains of neurotoxicology, which aim to enhance our understanding of the nervous system's vulnerability, function, and responses to environmental or medical exposure.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adverse outcome pathways (AOPs) for neurotoxicity and developmental neurotoxicity

biomarkers of neurotoxicity

disease models for neurodevelopment or neurodegeneration

epidemiological studies of neurotoxicants

gene-environment interaction

high-content and high-throughput methods to measure neurotoxicity in vitro

mechanistic understanding of human adverse effects induced by xenobiotics or other noxae on the nervous system

new approach methods (NAMs) to assess neurotoxicity and developmental neurotoxicity

risk assessment, risk management, and regulation of compounds with a potential target of the nervous system

species differences in their susceptibility to neurotoxic compounds

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the mechanisms, assessment, and management of neurotoxicity and its impact on human health.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of neurotoxicity, assessment, and management of its impact on human health, and contribute to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Neurotoxicology section does not consider the publication of data without human translation or relevance to toxic mechanisms, pathways, or outcomes. However, studies that provide valuable insights into the mechanisms, assessment, and management of neurotoxicity and its impact on human health, even if they do not have direct human translation, may still be considered for publication. Studies lacking a strong neurotoxicological component or those that do not contribute to the understanding of neurotoxicity, assessment, and management of its impact on human health will be deemed unsuitable for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neurotoxicology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.