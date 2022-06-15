Scope

The Occupational Toxicology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of toxicology related to occupational exposure and workplace health.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Giuseppe La Torre, the Occupational Toxicology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of toxicology, which address the relationship between occupation and disease.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biomonitoring

chemicals

exposure assessment

gender-specific differences in susceptibility

health promotion

nanomaterials

nano- and microplastics

new non-traditional agents

physical agents

prevention issues

risk assessment

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the toxicology of occupational health and safety, focusing on effective workplace interventions, policies, and regulations to protect workers and promote their health and wellbeing.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the occupational toxicology, biomonitoring, chemicals, exposure assessment, gender-specific differences in susceptibility, health promotion, nanomaterials, nano- and microplastics, new non-traditional agents, physical agents, prevention issues, and risk assessment in relation to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of occupational toxicology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.