Scope

The Occupational Toxicology section within Frontiers in Toxicology provides a platform for high-quality, multidisciplinary research on the toxicology of occupational exposure, covering chemicals, biological agents, physical agents, and new non-traditional agents, including nanomaterials, and nano- and microplastics. In addition to the aspects strictly linked to workplace toxicology, such as risk assessment, exposure and biomonitoring, the section will also deal with prevention issues and health promotion.

This section welcomes both experimental and epidemiological studies and encourages international collaborations that address the different approaches to occupational toxicology in different countries (e.g., high income countries and developing countries) and the impact of different legislative rules on workers’ health and safety. The possible adverse effects on communities surrounding work sites and gender-specific differences in susceptibility are also themes of primary interest for the Occupational Toxicology section.

Authors are encouraged to submit original research, reviews, and perspectives on topics related to the toxicology of occupational health and safety. We welcome submissions of innovative occupational health and safety studies that explore the relationship between occupation and disease.

The section is led by an international team of experienced researchers and practitioners in occupational health and safety, who ensure that editorial decisions are fair, rigorous, and exclusively based on the scientific values of the submitted manuscripts.

Overall, the Occupational Toxicology section encourages studies that aim to contribute to increase the knowledge on occupational toxicology, opening the view to effective workplace interventions, policies, and regulations. The ultimate goal is to protect workers and to promote their health and wellbeing.