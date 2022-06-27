Scope

The science of regulatory toxicology is undergoing a dramatic change. While in the past risk assessments relied almost exclusively on experimental studies in animals using single substances and carried out to internationally accepted guidelines, recent challenges have been related to an increasingly complex chemical universe in which risks from long-term exposure to small doses of chemical mixtures or nanoparticles and novel toxicological problems such as endocrine disruptors and microplastics need to be evaluated. In addition, society demands a move away from animal testing to alternative test methods for targeted research into mechanisms of diseases. An evidence-based regulatory integration of testing strategies as well as the systematic collation and interpretation of toxicity and exposure information from diverse sources is therefore required.

The Regulatory Toxicology section strives to be the premier forum for the publication and discussion of original research, systematic reviews, case studies and other types of articles that help to facilitate the transition into next-generation risk assessment. It aims to consolidate the scientific basis for chemical risk assessment by connecting risk assessors and managers with academic and industrial scientists, thereby accelerating method development and the generation of necessary data and knowledge. Submissions are welcomed particularly in the following areas, but also in other areas related to this section’s aims:

· Harmonization of international frameworks for human health risk assessment

· Knowledge gap identification for evidence-based risk assessment

· Quality control systems for new approach methods

· Risk assessment of chemical mixtures

· Linking external and internal exposure

· Regulatory use of effect biomarkers

· Regulatory applications of adverse outcome pathways

· Integrated approaches to testing and assessment