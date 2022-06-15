Scope

The Regulatory Toxicology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the evolution and advancement of risk assessment and regulatory toxicology in response to emerging challenges.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor George Kass from the European Food Safety Authority, the Regulatory Toxicology section welcomes submissions in various domains of toxicology which strengthen the scientific basis for chemical risk assessment and regulation, and facilitate the transition to next-generation risk assessment.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include (but are not limited to):

adverse outcome pathways in regulatory applications

effect biomarkers in regulatory use

harmonization of international frameworks for human health risk assessment

integrated approaches to testing and assessment

knowledge gap identification for evidence-based risk assessment

linking external and internal exposure

quality control systems for new approach methods

risk assessment of chemical mixtures

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of novel methods and strategies in regulatory toxicology and risk assessment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the regulatory toxicology, risk assessment, and chemical safety contributions to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

Manuscripts lacking a fundamental basis in establishing their significance within the discipline, or those that do not contribute to the advancement of regulatory toxicology, risk assessment, and chemical safety, will be deemed unsuitable for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of toxicology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.