Frontiers in the News: Gestures of apes and human infants

How similar are the gestures of apes and human infants? More than you might suspect, according to a new study published in Frontiers in Psychology.

Kristen Gillespie-Lynch and Patricia M. Greenfield, authors of a study published in Frontiers in Psychology, analyzed video footage of a female chimpanzee, a female bonobo and a female human infant to compare different types of gestures during communicative development. They found remarkable similarities among the three species, providing new evidence for the “gestures first” theory of the evolution of language.

The study has received widespread media coverage.

Image courtesy of amalthya and originally published on Flickr.