- New Impact Factor Journals: Most highly cited articles
Here are some of the most highly cited articles from Frontiers Journals that have received their first Impact Factors. All articles are open-access and freely available to read. Enjoy!
Frontiers in Microbiology
Differential growth responses of soil bacterial taxa to carbon substrates of varying chemical recalcitrance
Katherine C. Goldfarb, Ulas Karaoz, China A. Hanson, Clark A. Santee, Mark A. Bradford, Kathleen K. Treseder, Matthew D. Wallenstein and Eoin L. Brodie
Front. Microbio. 2:94. doi: 10.3389/fmicb.2011.00094 (2011)
47 citationsIncreased levels of multiresistant bacteria and resistance genes after wastewater treatment and their dissemination into Lake Geneva, Switzerland
Nadine Czekalski, Tom Berthold, Serena Caucci, Andrea Egli and Helmut Bürgmann
Front. Microbio. 3:106. doi: 10.3389/fmicb.2012.00106 (2012)
44 citations
Human gut microbiota: repertoire and variations
Lagier J-C, Million M, Hugon P, Armougom F and Raoult DFront. Cell. Inf. Microbio. 2:136. doi: 10.3389/fcimb.2012.00136 (2012)
36 citations
Metagenomic evidence for H2 oxidation and H2 production by serpentinite-hosted subsurface microbial communities
William J. Brazelton, Bridget Nelson and Matthew O. Schrenk
Front. Microbio. 2:268. doi: 10.3389/fmicb.2011.00268 (2012)
26 citations
Major host factors involved in epithelial cell invasion of Campylobacter jejuni: role of fibronectin, integrin beta1, FAK, Tiam-1, and DOCK180 in activating Rho GTPase Rac1Boehm M, Krause-Gruszczynska M, Rohde M, Tegtmeyer N, Takahashi S, Oyarzabal OA and Backert SFront. Cell. Inf. Microbio. 1:17. doi: 10.3389/fcimb.2011.00017 (2011)
18 citations
Frontiers in Plant Science
Rewiring of the jasmonate signaling pathway in Arabidopsis during insect herbivory
Adriaan Verhage, Ido Vlaardingerbroek, Ciska Raaymakers, Nicole M. Van Dam, Marcel Dicke, Saskia C. M. Van Wees and Corné M. J. Pieterse
Front. Plant Sci. 2:47. doi: 10.3389/fpls.2011.00047 (2011)
47 citations
Retrograde signaling in plants: from simple to comple xscenarios
Dario Leister
Front. Plant Sci. 3:135. doi: 10.3389/fpls.2012.00135 (2012)
44 citations
Gene regulation by cytokinin in Arabidopsis
Wolfram G. Brenner, Eswar Ramireddy, Alexander Heyl and Thomas Schmülling
Front. Plant Sci. 3:8. doi: 10.3389/fpls.2012.00008 (2012)
26 citations
Frontiers in Psychology
Perceptions as hypotheses: saccades as experiments
Karl Friston, Rick A. Adams, Laurent Perrinet and Michael BreakspearFront. Psychology 3:151. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2012.00151 (2012)
58 citations
Response bias modulates the speech motor system during syllable discrimination
Jonathan Henry Venezia, Kourosh Saberi, Charles Chubb and Gregory HickokFront. Psychology 3:157. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2012.00157 (2012)
45 citations
Can speaker gaze modulate syntactic structuring and thematic role assignment during spoken sentence comprehension?
Pia Knoeferle and Helene KreysaFront. Psychology 3:538. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2012.00538 (2012)
41 citations