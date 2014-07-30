New Impact Factor Journals: Most highly cited articles

Here are some of the most highly cited articles from Frontiers Journals that have received their first Impact Factors. All articles are open-access and freely available to read. Enjoy!

Frontiers in Microbiology

Differential growth responses of soil bacterial taxa to carbon substrates of varying chemical recalcitrance

Katherine C. Goldfarb, Ulas Karaoz, China A. Hanson, Clark A. Santee, Mark A. Bradford, Kathleen K. Treseder, Matthew D. Wallenstein and Eoin L. Brodie

Front. Microbio. 2:94. doi: 10.3389/fmicb.2011.00094 (2011)

47 citationsIncreased levels of multiresistant bacteria and resistance genes after wastewater treatment and their dissemination into Lake Geneva, Switzerland

Nadine Czekalski, Tom Berthold, Serena Caucci, Andrea Egli and Helmut Bürgmann

Front. Microbio. 3:106. doi: 10.3389/fmicb.2012.00106 (2012)

44 citations

Human gut microbiota: repertoire and variations

Lagier J-C, Million M, Hugon P, Armougom F and Raoult DFront. Cell. Inf. Microbio. 2:136. doi: 10.3389/fcimb.2012.00136 (2012)

36 citations

Metagenomic evidence for H2 oxidation and H2 production by serpentinite-hosted subsurface microbial communities

William J. Brazelton, Bridget Nelson and Matthew O. Schrenk

Front. Microbio. 2:268. doi: 10.3389/fmicb.2011.00268 (2012)

26 citations

Major host factors involved in epithelial cell invasion of Campylobacter jejuni: role of fibronectin, integrin beta1, FAK, Tiam-1, and DOCK180 in activating Rho GTPase Rac1Boehm M, Krause-Gruszczynska M, Rohde M, Tegtmeyer N, Takahashi S, Oyarzabal OA and Backert SFront. Cell. Inf. Microbio. 1:17. doi: 10.3389/fcimb.2011.00017 (2011)

18 citations

Frontiers in Plant Science

Rewiring of the jasmonate signaling pathway in Arabidopsis during insect herbivory

Adriaan Verhage, Ido Vlaardingerbroek, Ciska Raaymakers, Nicole M. Van Dam, Marcel Dicke, Saskia C. M. Van Wees and Corné M. J. Pieterse

Front. Plant Sci. 2:47. doi: 10.3389/fpls.2011.00047 (2011)

47 citations

Retrograde signaling in plants: from simple to comple xscenarios

Dario Leister

Front. Plant Sci. 3:135. doi: 10.3389/fpls.2012.00135 (2012)

44 citations

Gene regulation by cytokinin in Arabidopsis

Wolfram G. Brenner, Eswar Ramireddy, Alexander Heyl and Thomas Schmülling

Front. Plant Sci. 3:8. doi: 10.3389/fpls.2012.00008 (2012)

26 citations

Frontiers in Psychology

Perceptions as hypotheses: saccades as experiments

Karl Friston, Rick A. Adams, Laurent Perrinet and Michael BreakspearFront. Psychology 3:151. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2012.00151 (2012)

58 citations

Response bias modulates the speech motor system during syllable discrimination

Jonathan Henry Venezia, Kourosh Saberi, Charles Chubb and Gregory HickokFront. Psychology 3:157. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2012.00157 (2012)

45 citations

Can speaker gaze modulate syntactic structuring and thematic role assignment during spoken sentence comprehension?

Pia Knoeferle and Helene KreysaFront. Psychology 3:538. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2012.00538 (2012)

41 citations