Frontiers forms publishing agreement with Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

We are delighted to inform you that Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) holds a Central Invoicing agreement with Frontiers.

Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) will be covering Article Publishing Fees, for authors

affiliated with the Institute, in any of the Frontiers journals.

For further details and whether you qualify for funding, please visit Open Access at KITor contact openaccess@bibliothek.kit.edu

To find out more about the KIT’s OA policy, click here