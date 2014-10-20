Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers forms publishing agreement with Queen Mary University of London

We are delighted to inform you that Queen Mary University of London holds a Central Invoicing agreement with Frontiers.

For corresponding authors affiliated with the University, if you are funded by one of the UK Research Councils (UKRI) or the Charities Open Access Fund (COAF) then your article processing charge may be covered by Queen Mary University of London.

For further information, requirements, and whether you qualify for funding, please contact the library at scholarlycommunications@qmul.ac.uk

