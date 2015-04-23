Frontiers | Science News

New Research Topic: Neuropsychology through the lenses of computational modelling

NEW RESEARCH TOPIC: Are you passionate about computational modelling of neuropsychological disorders? Do you research different levels of modelling (from spiking neurons to higher-level connectionist modeling ) using imaging and behavioral data? Then this topic is for you.

“Neuropsychology through the lenses of computational modelling”, is a new Research Topic open for submissions in Frontiers in ‪#‎ComputationalNeuroscience‬.

Read more: https://lnkd.in/eBb3Wi9

