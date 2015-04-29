Frontiers in Immunology added to Thomson Reuters Journal Citation Reports

Frontiers in Immunology has been selected for indexation in the Journal Citations Reports. This means that the journal will be included in the Web of Science database, and the title will receive its first official impact factor in fall 2015.

Frontiers in Immunology launched in 2010. The official journal of the International Union of Immunological Societies (IUIS), Frontiers in Immunology publishes research over a wide range of specialty sections, ranging from Alloimmunity and Transplantation to Microbial Immunology to T-Cell Biology. Since its launch, the journal has offered a dynamic new open-access model to this medical-based community, publishing 1,865 articles and hosting 195 Frontiers Research Topics. As of April 2015, the online journal has had over 4 million article views and downloads.

“We are so proud of the work the editors have done in building this journal, and the caliber of research that has been submitted. In just a few short years they have built a strong immunology community of 2,200 editors which includes some of the top-scientists in the field. Frontiers in Immunology is one of the stars of our medical publishing program,” said Kamila Markram, CEO and co-founder of Frontiers.

Frontiers launched its first journal, Frontiers in Neuroscience, in 2007. Since then, 18 journals from the open access publisher have been listed in the Journal Citations Reports, representing 70 percent of all articles published by Frontiers. To date, the “Frontiers in” journal series has published over 32,000 peer-reviewed articles.

