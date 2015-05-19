Frontiers | Science News

Latest section “Biogeography and Macroecology” now open for submissions

Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution is proud to announce the launch of its newest section – “Biogeography and Macroecology“, led by Specialty Chief Editor Peter Convey of the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), UK.

“Pressures faced by global diversity today are unprecedented, so it has never been more urgent that we develop our understanding at all scales of the distribution of biodiversity and controls of its changing patterns.” – Peter Convey, Chief Editor

Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution is part of Frontiers’ open-science platform and research network. The journal series won the Gold Award for Innovation in Publishing by the Association of Learned and Professional Society Publishers in 2014, and with 50,000 editors, 100,000 authors and nearly 30,000 articles published, Frontiers is one of the leading open access publishers in the world. The Biogeography and Macroecology specialty section was created to meet the growing demand of research being conducted in this area.

“This new Section, and Open Access publication, will bring research on Biogeography and Macroecology to a wider audience far beyond the purely academic realm at this critical time.” – Peter Convey, Chief Editior

The editorial board of Biogeography and Macroecology is currently composed of the following Associate Editors:

  • Kevin Burns, Victoria Unviersity of Wellington, Wellington, New Zealand

  • Marco A. Molina- Montenegro, Centro de Estudios Avanzados en Zonas Áridas (CEAZA), La Serena, Chile

  • Angela McGaughran, Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Australia

  • Peter Michael Bennett, University of Kent, United Kingdom

  • Diana H Wall, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, USA

  • Edgar Clive Turner, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK

  • Justine D Shaw, University of Queensland, Brisbane, Australia

If you are interested in becoming either an Associate Editor or Review Editor for Biogeography and Macroecology please contact ecologyandevolution.editorial.office@frontiersin.org for more information. We look forward to hearing from you!

Sara Bosshart and Sarah DryhurstFrontiers in Ecology and Evolutionecologyandevolution.editorial.office@frontiersin.org

