Veterinary Neurology and Neurosurgery open for submission

Frontiers in Veterinary Science is proud to announce the launch of its newest section – Veterinary Neurology and Neurosurgery, led by Specialty Chief Editor Prof Andrea Tipold of the Foundation University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover, Germany.

“Veterinary Neurology and Neurosurgery is a rapidly and constantly evolving specialty. Many new aspects concerning etiopathogenesis, diagnostic workup and treatment were described in the last decade. A journal incorporating aspects of veterinary neurology and neurosurgery will be a wonderful chance to further foster this specialty.” – Andrea Tipold

Frontiers in Veterinary Science is part of Frontiers, a community-driven open-access publisher and research networking platform. The journal series won the Gold Award for Innovation in Publishing by the Association of Learned and Professional Society Publishers in 2014, and with 50,000 editors, 100,000 authors and nearly 30,000 articles published, Frontiers is one of the leading open access publishers in the world.

As in all Frontiers journals, articles will benefit from standardized, rigorous, transparent and collaborative peer review and be published under the Creative Commons Attribution (CC-BY) license, freely available to an international audience.

The editorial board of Veterinary Neurology and Neurosurgery is currently composed of the following Associate Editors:

Joan Coates , University of Missouri, Columbia, USA

Luisa De Risio , Animal Health Trust, Suffolk, United Kingdom

Andrea Fischer , Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich, Munich, Germany

Caroline Hahn , University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Sarah Moore , Ohio State University, Columbus, USA

Edward (Ned) Patterson , University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, USA

John Rossmeisl , Virignia Tech, Blacksburg, USA

Merav Shamir , The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel

Pete Smith , Davies Veterinary Specialists, Hitchin, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom

Veronika Stein , University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover, Hannover, Germany

George Strain , Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, USA

Holger Volk, Royal Veterinary College, London, United Kingdom

If you are interested in becoming either an Associate Editor or Review Editor for Veterinary Neurology and Neurosurgery please contact veterinaryscience.editorial.office@frontiersin.org for more information. We look forward to hearing from you!

Jessica Kandlbauer, PhDJournal ManagerFrontiers in Veterinary Scienceveterinaryscience.editorial.office@frontiersin.org