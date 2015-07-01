Frontiers | Science News

Early career insights – an introduction

Have you ever tried to imagine the initial years in science of our Science Heroes? Perhaps you’ve pictured them as young scientists full of enthusiasm with an endless curiosity driving them in the attempt to understand the world.

But in reality, how are those early years of a research career? How is the impulse to pursue the key to open questions developed, maybe threatened sometimes, through them? Looking back, were they really decisive moments?

In this section, we provide some insight into those first steps in science by sharing the experiences of real young researchers around the world.  The posts will give you the opportunity to learn about their journey with their own eyes and words as they go through those moments of uncertainty when questions arise — and perhaps an answer to those questions starts to take shape.

Stay tuned for the first of our interviews to come!

Related Content

Post related info

July 01, 2015

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content