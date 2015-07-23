Frontiers forms publishing agreement with Helmholtz-Zentrum für Infektionsforschung GmbH

We are delighted to inform you that Helmholtz-Zentrum für Infektionsforschung GmbH is in a pre-payment agreement with Frontiers.

As a participating member in the agreement between Helmholtz-Gemeinschaft and Frontiers, Helmholtz-Zentrum für Infektionsforschung GmbH covers Article Publishing Fees for corresponding authors affiliated with the institution who wish to publish in any Frontiers journal. A 10% pre-payment discount will be applied to the net price which would otherwise be payable for publication, after deduction of any other discounts that may apply.

For information on whether you qualify for funding, please visit the Library or email the library team bibliothek@helmholtz-hzi.de

Update 29/01/18: The discount rate has been changed to 15%.