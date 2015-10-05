New Specialty Section “Hydrogen Storage and Production” now open for submissions

The Frontiers in Energy Research team are pleased to announce the launch of a new specialty section Hydrogen Storage and Production.

The new section Hydrogen Storage and Production is now open for submissions, and is led by Specialty Chief Editor Dr Andreas Borgschulte, from the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology.

At present the editorial board Hydrogen Storage and production is composed of the following Associate Editors:

Andrea Baldi, Dutch Institute For Fundamental Energy Research, NetherlandsAndre Heel, ZHAW – Institute of Materials and Process Engineering, SwitzerlandZbigniew Lodziana, Polish Academy of Sciences, PolandBenjamin Probst, University of Zurich, SwitzerlandNicholas Stadie, ETH Zurich, SwitzerlandPetra Szilagyi, University of Greenwich, UKClaudia Zlotea, CNRS, France

The transition from a fossil energy based society towards a sustainable one relies on the technology to efficiently produce and store an energy carrier from renewable energy. Although various possibilities are discussed, hydrogen and hydrogen derived energy carriers have the highest potential of fulfilling the energy needs of society and the constraints given by the supply of renewable energy production. This includes energy for transport and for bridging seasonal difference in energy consumption and supply, to mention only two examples.

Hydrogen production by electrolysis from renewable energy has been demonstrated on the lab scale as well as pilot scale, but efficiency issues, up-scaling and infrastructure implementation need further research activities. Hydrogen can be stored in various ways; here, a clear winning technology has yet to be defined. This specialty section aims at reflecting current trends in research and development in hydrogen production and storage from fundamental research to engineering. In particular we welcome interdisciplinary research from physicists, chemists, and engineers as needed, e.g., in hydrogen production by solar-water splitting. The transition towards a sustainable energy society needs more than technology: Frontiers in Energy Research welcomes input from researchers working on the cultural and social aspects of the energy turnaround.

