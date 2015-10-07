New specialty section “Structural Sensing” now open for submissions!

We are pleased to announce the launch of the latest specialty section for Frontiers in Built Environment, Structural Sensing. Led by Specialty Chief Editor Prof Ian F. C. Smith of ÉPFL, Switzerland, and the Future Cities Laboratory (FCL), Singapore, the editorial board is also presently composed of the following Associate Editors:

Scope: Trends of increasing availability of sensors with near infinite and inexpensive data-storage possibilities have created new opportunities for structural engineers. These trends have been reinforced by developments in optical-fiber technology that provides signal stability over long periods of time. Furthermore, wireless and energy-harvesting technologies have the potential to greatly facilitate many installation challenges.

Structural engineers currently need such opportunities. In many countries, structural repair, retrofit and replacement estimates for interventions to public infrastructure exceed expected budgets by many times for the next several decades. Structural sensing provides opportunities to quantify more accurately reserve capacity of new and existing structures so that structural management tasks result in decisions that are timely, less costly and more sustainable. When structural replacement can be avoided, savings are often measured in tens of millions of dollars.(…)

For the full Mission Statement, please click here.

We are currently considering applications to join the editorial board of Structural Sensing. To apply for an editorial role, or find out more information about Frontiers, please contact: builtenvironment.editorial.office@frontiersin.org.