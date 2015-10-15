Frontiers for Young Minds live at the Bay Area Science Festival

Frontiers for Young Minds is excited to bring its team together for a live event as part of the Bay Area Science Festival. Three scientists will not only be writing about their research for younger audiences, but will also face the challenge of presenting their work directly to a live public audience. Those scientists will then face a panel of some of our most experienced Young Reviewers, ages 9-17. Our Young Reviewers will push these researchers to better explain how and why their research is important to the public, and provide feedback on how to make their work more interesting and understandable for their young peers.

This event will not only provide a live glimpse into the mechanisms behind every Young Minds article – involving young people directly in the scientific process – but will also provide a chance to get to know some of our Chief Editors, learn about cutting-edge science, and share in a final highlight about music and the brain.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Event Details:

At Chabot Space & Science Center

November 6th, 6:30-8:30 pm

Due to a generous donation in the names of Judah Carillo and Golden Freedman, all tickets to this event will be free of charge.

To reserve your free tickets or for more information, visit:

http://www.bayareascience.org/event/frontiers-for-young-minds-live-review

Frontiers for Young Minds is a non-profit scientific journal that is funded by the generous support of the Frontiers Research Foundation and the Jacobs Foundation of Zurich.

Young Reviewers:

Krishna, age 10, 5th grade

I love science and sports. I play baseball and learn kung-fu. I love to do experiments to understand how science works. In the science – I enjoy space/astronomy and physics. I enjoy reading a lot – and hope to write lot of kids’ books. (I have started on three already). In my life, I want to invent something new and bring back to life something that is extinct – using DNA research.

Bhargavi, age 15, Junior HS

I am 15 years old. I love to read and listen to music, and I have a passion for bharathanatyam – an ancient classical dance. From a young age, my ambition has been to become an accomplished neurosurgeon, hence my interest in neuroscience and the brain. I also have a secret ambition (not so secret I guess) of becoming a TV anchor too. Basically, I want to make a lasting impact on the world.

Abby, age 17, Junior HS

I am in my junior year of high school. I love horseback riding and science. My favorite part about science is figuring out why things are the way they are. Whether that means understanding the structure of an atom or learning about why people think so differently from each other, I think there is always something new to discover that offers a better explanation of the world as we know it.

Darius, age 12, 7th grade

I am 12 years old and in seventh grade. In my free time I enjoy reading, computer programming and playing the trumpet or piano. As a hobby, I make useful objects and experiment with devices. I am very interested in public speaking and am on my school’s debate team. I enjoy reading about science, particularly chemistry, biology, physics, and neuroscience.

Wyatt, age 9, 4th grade

I am a fourth grader in Piedmont, CA, USA. I like to read, play with Legos, play Minecraft, and eat and sleep! I also love scootering, biking, hiking and building stuff. My favorite food is Ethiopian – I love the whole fried fish and the doro tibs. My favorite subjects in school right now are computer lab, P.E., library, and science. I’m looking forward to taking chemistry when I get to middle school! After college, I want to be a mechanical engineer and robotics programmer.