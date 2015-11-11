Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Psychology articles in October 2015

Women have substantial advantage in STEM faculty hiring, except when competing against more-accomplished menStephen J. Ceci* and Wendy M. Williams

What goes on in the resting state? A qualitative glimpse into resting-state experience in the scannerRussell T. Hurlburt* , Ben Alderson-Day, Charles Fernyhough* and Simone Kühn

Are common names becoming less common? The rise in uniqueness and individualism in JapanYuji Ogihara*, Hiroyo Fujita, Hitoshi Tominaga, Sho Ishigaki, Takuya Kashimoto, Ayano Takahashi, Kyoko Toyohara and Yukiko Uchida

Does Cognitive Behavior Therapy for psychosis (CBTp) show a sustainable effect on delusions? A meta-analysisStephanie Mehl*, Dirk Werner and Tania M. Lincoln

Chemosensory anxiety cues moderate the experience of social exclusion – an fMRI investigation with CyberballOlga A. Wudarczyk*, Nils Kohn, Rene Bergs, Raquel E. Gur, Bruce Turetsky, Frank Schneider and Ute Habel

Comprehension and engagement in survey interviews with virtual agentsFrederick G. Conrad*, Michael F. Schober, Matthew Jans, Rachel A. Orlowski, Daniel Nielsen and Rachel Levenstein

Interaction effect of response medium and working memory capacity on creative idea generationNing Hao*, Huan Yuan, Rui Cheng, Qing Wang and Mark A. Runco

Emotion has no impact on attention in a change detection flicker taskRobert C. A. Bendall* and Catherine Thompson

Differential effects of socioeconomic status on working and procedural memory systemsJulia A. Leonard*, Allyson P. Mackey, Amy S. Finn and John D. E. Gabrieli

A cross-cultural study on emotion expression and the learning of social normsShlomo Hareli*, Konstantinos Kafetsios and Ursula Hess*

November 11, 2015

