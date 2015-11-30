Communicate with your peers with Loop private messaging

You’ve been asking for it and now it’s available. You can now communicate with your fellow researchers on Loop using private messaging.

The Loop team is dedicated to developing products and services that facilitate effective communication between you and your peers. Our new instant messaging service provides a platform for new collaboration opportunities, beyond the boundaries of your institution or location, thereby enabling faster academic communication and discovery.

You can now quickly and easily exchange direct messages in a single thread. We know everyone likes to use private messaging differently, so we’ve provided a variety of settings that let you choose how you would like to be contacted.

A private message can be initiated from the profile of the researcher you’d like to connect with:

This is just the beginning. We have full range of new collaboration tools that we’ll be releasing onto the Loop platform in the coming months.

Log in to try it out and get talking!