Most viewed Genetics articles in December 2015

Transfection of microRNA Mimics Should Be Used with CautionHyun Yong Jin, Alicia Gonzalez-Martin, Ana V. Miletic, Maoyi Lai, Sarah Knight, Mohsen Sabouri-Ghomi, Steven R. Head, Matthew S. Macauley, Robert C. Rickert and Changchun Xiao*

Addressing Bias in Small RNA Library Preparation for Sequencing: A New Protocol Recovers microRNAs that Evade Capture by Current MethodsJeanette Baran-Gale*, C. Lisa Kurtz, Michael R. Erdos, Christina Sison, Alice Young, Emily E. Fannin, Peter S. Chines and Praveen Sethupathy*

Overexpression of the Heterochromatinization Factor BAHD1 in HEK293 Cells Differentially Reshapes the DNA Methylome on Autosomes and X Chromosome.Emanuele Libertini, Alice Lebreton, Goran Lakisic, Marie-Agnès Dillies, Stephan Beck, Jean-Yves Coppée, Pascale Cossart and Hélène Bierne*

Biased Allele Expression and Aggression in Hybrid Honeybees May Be Influenced by Inappropriate Nuclear-Cytoplasmic SignalingJoshua D. Gibson*, Miguel E. Arechavaleta-Velasco, Jennifer M. Tsuruda and Greg J. Hunt

Extent of Linkage Disequilibrium and Effective Population Size in Four South African Sanga Cattle BreedsSithembile O. Makina*, Jeremy F. Taylor, Este Van Marle-Koster, Farai C. Muchadeyi, Mahlako L. Makgahlela, Michael D. MacNeil and Azwihangwisi Maiwashe

Differential Occurrence of Interactions and Interaction Domains in Proteins Containing Homopolymeric Amino Acid RepeatsIlaria Pelassa and Ferdinando Fiumara*

Targeted Analysis Reveals an Important Role of JAK-STAT-SOCS Genes for Milk Production Traits in Australian Dairy CattleSondur J. Arun, Peter C. Thomson, Paul A. Sheehy, Mehar S. Khatkar, Herman W. Raadsma and Peter Williamson*

**The Road to Metagenomics: From Microbiology to DNA Sequencing Technologies and Bioinformatics**Alejandra Escobar-Zepeda, Arturo Vera-Ponce de León and Alejandro Sanchez-Flores*

**The (Mathematical) Modeling Process in Biosciences**Nestor V. Torres* and Guido Santos

**Illuminating Spatial and Temporal Organization of Protein Interaction Networks by Mass Spectrometry-Based Proteomics**Jiwen Yang, Sebastian A. Wagner and Petra Beli*

January 08, 2016

