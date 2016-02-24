Frontiers in Veterinary Science accepted into PubMed Central

Frontiers in Veterinary Science has been accepted into PubMed Central for indexing in PubMed.

PubMed Central is a free digital full-text archive for biomedical and life sciences literature, and hosted by the U.S. National Institutes of Health’s National Library of Medicine (NIH/NLM). Articles published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science since its launch are now archived in the PMC repository, with a link to directly download the articles from the archive. Abstracts and citations of all articles are indexed and searchable using PubMed.

We are delighted to be able to provide this additional service to our authors to further highlight important research contributions in Frontiers in Veterinary Science.