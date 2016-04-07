New specialty section “Thermal and Mass Transport” now open for submissions!

<p>flames</p>

We are very pleased to announce the launch of the latest specialty section for Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering: Thermal and Mass Transport, led by Chief Editor, Prof. Timothy S. Fisher. The section already has a strong, internationally representative Associate Editorial Board currently composed of the following researchers:

Shyy Woei Chang (National Kaohsiung Marine University, Taiwan)

Dipankar Chatterjee (CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute, India)

David B. Go (University of Notre Dame, USA)

Md Anwar Hossain (University of Dhaka, Bangladesh)

Balaram Kundu (Jadavpur University, India)

Haruhiko Ohta (Kyushu University, Japan)

Nesrin Ozalp (University at Qatar, Qatar)

Guillermo Rein (Imperial College London, UK)

Sivasankaran Sivanandam (University of Malaya, Malaysia)

Sebastian Volz (CNRS, France)

Changying Zhao (University of Cambridge, UK)

Speaking of the launch of this new specialty section, Prof. Fisher remarked that, “Thermal and mass transport are as important today as they were when they ushered in the industrial revolution. The main difference today is that we have so many more degrees of freedom — from amazing new materials to innovative ways to build transport devices more like Mother Nature does. On top of all this, understanding how transport happens in dynamic systems, whether relating to controlled release of pharmaceuticals or issues surrounding climate change, remains a top priority. We are more excited than ever about these and other topics, and the new Specialty Section will be a great conduit for the community.”

Mission Statement: Heat and mass transfer processes occur ubiquitously in our daily lives, yet they also play central roles in many emerging technologies and socio-technological grand challenges. Contemporary research interest spans length scales ranging from nanometers, for example in electronic devices, to thousands of kilometers, in climate change studies for example. The subject of heat transfer seems to undergo periodic re-awakenings, as its special status in the Second Law of Thermodynamics maintains its relevance as other exciting technologies are developed and harnessed (…) Read more here.

Part of the “Frontiers in” journal series, Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering offers:

Interactive and collaborative review to ensure quality, rigor, and fairness

World-class editorial boards for all specialty sections.

Open Access for maximum visibility and discoverability.

Advanced article-level analytics and demographics to track reach and impact, including social media buzz.

Fast publication, with an average of 69 days from submission to publication.

Editors and reviewers disclosed on all published articles for maximum transparency.

The “Frontiers in” journal series, supported by over 230,000 leading researchers worldwide, has already published over 42,000 peer-reviewed articles across 54 journals. We are currently considering applications to join the editorial board of Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering. To apply for an editorial role, or find out more information about Frontiers, please contact:

mechanicalengineering.editorial.office@frontiersin.org.