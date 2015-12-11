Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering welcomes new Field Chief Editor

Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering is very proud to announce Prof. Juergen Brugger as the journal’s new Field Chief Editor. Prof. Brugger is based at

EPFL (Lausanne, Switzerland), and currently leads the Micro- and Nanoelectromechanical Systems Specialty section of the journal. Launched in January 2015, Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering seeks to include in its scope original, theoretical and applied research methods related to the mechanical sciences and their engineering applications. The journal currently hosts 6 specialty sections:

Computer-Aided and Digital Manufacturing Technologies

Engine and Automotive Engineering

Heating, Ventilation, and Air-Conditioning

Mechanics of Materials

Mechatronics

Micro- and Nanoelectromechanical Systems

We intend on launching several other specialty sections in the coming months, so do keep an eye out! Already confirmed are: Thermal and Mass Transfer (Specialty Chief Editor: Prof. Timothy S. Fisher) and Acoustical Engineering, Sound and Vibration (Specialty Chief Editor: Prof. Fabrizio Scarpa). “Manufacturing and Production Engineering” and “Tribology” should follow soon.

Part of the “Frontiers in” journal series, Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering offers:

Interactive and collaborative review to ensure quality, rigor, and fairness

World-class editorial boards for all specialty sections.

Open Access for maximum visibility and discoverability.

Advanced article-level analytics and demographics to track reach and impact, including social media buzz.

Fast publication, with an average of 84 days from submission to publication.

Editors and reviewers disclosed on all published articles for maximum transparency.

The “Frontiers in” journal series, supported by over 230,000 leading researchers worldwide, has already published 37,000 peer-reviewed articles across over 50 journals.

We are currently considering applications to join the editorial board of Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering. To apply for an editorial role, or find out more information about Frontiers, please contact: mechanicalengineering.editorial.office@frontiersin.org