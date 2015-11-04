New specialty section “Mechatronics” now open for submissions!

We are very pleased to announce the launch of Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering latest specialty section, Mechatronics, led by Chief Editors Prof. Andrew Fleming (University of Newcastle) and Prof. Saman Halgamuge (University of Melbourne). The section seeks to focus on developing research into mechatronic-related technologies with a high societal impact and has an Associate Editorial Board currently composed of the following researchers (more to follow soon):

Sumeet S. Aphale (University of Aberdeen, UK)

Garrett Miles Clayton (Villanova University, USA)

Nicola Ivan Giannoccaro (University of Salento, Italy)

Hamid Reza Karimi (University of Agder, Norway)

Kam K. Leang (University of Utah, USA)

Darwin Lau (The Chinese University of Hong Kong)

Thrishantha Nanayakkara (King’s College London, UK)

Upeka Kanchana Premaratne (University of Moratuwa, Sri Lanka)

Yuen Kuan Kong (University of Newcastle, Australia)

Mission Statement: There is an ever increasing demand for higher performance and miniaturisation in mechatronic systems such as precision machinery, automotive systems, robotics, biomedical devices, and motion control. This demand is driving the development and integration of new mechatronic technologies for sensing and actuation, design and fabrication, and control (…) Read more here.

Of the initiative, Prof. Fleming has stated: “A demand for higher performance and miniaturisation in mechatronic systems such as semiconductor process machinery, atomic force microscopy, and biomedical devices is driving the development of new high-performance methods for sensing and actuation, precision fabrication, and control. The Mechatronics specialty section will be at the forefront of reporting new technologies in fields such as ultrasonic motors, miniature robotics, and high performance motion control.”

Prof. Halgamuge added: “Mechatronics is an evolving discipline fusing multiple classical disciplines in Engineering and Computer Science and also considering the aspects of Business and Economics. The exciting new developments in Machine Learning will enable new applications of Mechatronics, changing the world we live in. The increasingly vital relationship Mechatronics has with Biomedical Engineering is beneficial to both disciplines and will lead to innovations not seen before. The Mechatronics specialty section will be a leading scholarly journal reporting research in this new era of Mechatronics.”

