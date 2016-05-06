Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Genetics articles in April 2016

Computational Identification of Key Regulators in Two Different Colorectal Cancer Cell LinesDarius Wlochowitz*, Martin Haubrock, Jetcy Arackal, Annalen Bleckmann, Alexander Wolff, Tim Beißbarth, Edgar Wingender and Mehmet Gültas*

Paths of Heritable Mitochondrial DNA Mutation and Heteroplasmy in Reference and gas-1 Strains of Caenorhabditis elegansRiana I. Wernick, Suzanne Estes, Dana K. Howe and Dee R. Denver*

Identification of a Bitter-Taste Receptor Gene Repertoire in Different Lagomorphs SpeciesAna M. Ferreira*, Andreia T. Marques, Luca Fontanesi, Carl-Gustaf Thulin, Elvira Sales-Baptista, Susana S. Araújo and André M. Almeida

Identification of QTL on Chromosome 18 Associated with Non-Coagulating Milk in Swedish Red CowsSandrine I. Duchemin*, Maria Glantz, Dirk-Jan de Koning, Marie Paulsson and Willem F. Fikse

Mouse and Human Genetic Analyses Associate Kalirin with Ventral Striatal Activation during Impulsivity and with Alcohol MisuseYolanda Peña-Oliver*, Fabiana M. Carvalho, Sandra Sanchez-Roige, Erin B. Quinlan, Tianye Jia, Tom Walker-Tilley, Stuart L. Rulten, Frances M. G. Pearl, Tobias Banaschewski, Gareth J. Barker, Arun L. W. Bokde, Christian Büchel, Patricia J. Conrod, Herta Flor, Jürgen Gallinat, Hugh Garavan, Andreas Heinz, Penny Gowland, Marie-Laure Paillere Martinot, Tomáš Paus, Marcella Rietschel, Trevor W. Robbins, Michael N. Smolka, Gunter Schumann, David N. Stephens for the IMAGEN Consortium

Boolean Modeling Reveals the Necessity of Transcriptional Regulation for Bistability in PC12 Cell DifferentiationBarbara Offermann, Steffen Knauer, Amit Singh, María L. Fernández-Cachón, Martin Klose, Silke Kowar, Hauke Busch* and Melanie Boerries*

Epigenetic Characterization of CDKN1C in Placenta Samples from Non-syndromic Intrauterine Growth RestrictionMiriam López-Abad, Isabel Iglesias-Platas and David Monk*

Measurement and Comparison of Organic Compound Concentrations in Plasma, Whole Blood, and Dried Blood Spot SamplesStuart A. Batterman*, Sergey Chernyak and Feng-Chiao Su

Evaluation of BRCAPRO Risk Assessment Model in Patients with Ductal Carcinoma In situ Who Underwent Clinical BRCA Genetic TestingNisreen Elsayegh, Angelica M. Gutierrez Barrera, Kimberly I. Muse, Heather Lin, Henry M. Kuerer, Monica Helm, Jennifer K. Litton and Banu K. Arun*

Genome Engineering with TALE and CRISPR Systems in NeuroscienceHan B. Lee, Brynn N. Sundberg, Ashley N. Sigafoos and Karl J. Clark*

May 06, 2016

Related Content