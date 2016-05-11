Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers eBooks listed in JuLib eXtended

Following their addition in SFX®, Frontiers eBooks are now listed in the JuLib eXtended Information Portal of Forschungszentrum Jülich, one of the largest interdisciplinary research centres in Europe. The list can be found here.

Based on the open-source discovery system VuFind and EBSCO Discovery Service, JuLib eXtended offers users a high-quality overview of the holdings in the Central Library and the more than 50 institute libraries at all of Forschungszentrum Jülich’s sites.

Related Content

Post related info

May 11, 2016

NA

Nikolaos Anagnostos

Post categories

Frontiers news

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content