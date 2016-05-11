Frontiers eBooks listed in JuLib eXtended

Following their addition in SFX®, Frontiers eBooks are now listed in the JuLib eXtended Information Portal of Forschungszentrum Jülich, one of the largest interdisciplinary research centres in Europe. The list can be found here.

Based on the open-source discovery system VuFind and EBSCO Discovery Service, JuLib eXtended offers users a high-quality overview of the holdings in the Central Library and the more than 50 institute libraries at all of Forschungszentrum Jülich’s sites.