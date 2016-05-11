Neuroscience

STAFF PICK: Neuroscience perspectives on Security: Technology, Detection, and Decision Making

Meet Nikolaos Anagnostos. Nikolaos is a production coordinator who has been with Frontiers since 2011. As part of the production team, he sees a lot of articles come through and helps manage them along the way. His staff pick is an e-book, which is a collection of articles that were the result of a Frontiers Research Topic. The e-book is free to download. Below is why he chose this e-book. E-Book Staff Pick: Neuroscience perspectives on Security: Technology, Detection, and Decision Making Edited by: Elena Rusconi, Kenneth C. Scott-Brown, Andrea Szymkowiak From tracing the neural markers of successful lying and discussing the potential use of functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) as a lie detector in criminal courts, to a debate on whether non-invasive brain stimulation should be used in security and military services and a closer look at CCTV operators or at an X-ray security scanner offering multiple views of objects as image sequences: the articles included in this e-book present a wide range of security science topics, while examining the multiple social and ethical questions that arise. Personally, I found it interesting to read how much effort is done to overcome the artificial environment that is inherent in these experimental […]